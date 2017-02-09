Allen Hospital starts music therapy for NICU babies - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Allen Hospital starts music therapy for NICU babies

Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Soothing sounds for sick babies.

One Iowa hospital is trying something different. 

Allen Hospital in Waterloo is trying out music therapy in the NICU. 

Doctors at Allen Hospital are finding all kinds of health benefits.

They say the songs are helping NICU babies recover. 

Katie Lahue sings and plays her guitar for the babies. 

She says for some little ones, the music helps them eat. For others, it calms them down and helps them sleep. 

There has been a lot of research behind music therapy.

Lahue says she plays her music at different volumes and tempos depending on each baby's needs. 

She plays lullaby and children's songs.

Allen Hospital has had music therapy for years. 

But until now, it was for older patients with strokes and brain injuries.
 

