Hawks fall 101-89 in double overtime to Minnesota

The Iowa Hawkeyes (14-11, 6-6) got 28 points from Peter Jok but fell to Minnesota 101-89 in double overtime in Minneapolis. The Hawks trailed 40-29 at halftime but rallied with a 14-0 run in the second half to take a 57-56 lead. The game would go back and forth with Iowa taking a 77-75 lead with 20.9 seconds to play but Minnesota got a basket with 9 seconds left from Nate Mason to send the game to overtime. The first overtime ended tied at 84. The Gophers outscored Iowa 17-5 in the second overtime for the win.

The loss snaps Iowa's winning streak at three. Isaiah Moss added 19 for the Hawks and Jordan Bohannon 12.