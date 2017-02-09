Hawks fall 101-89 in double overtime to Minnesota - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Hawks fall 101-89 in double overtime to Minnesota

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

  • KWWL.com LinksMore>>

  • Iowa Hawkeyes

    Hawkeyes

    The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.More >>

The Iowa Hawkeyes (14-11, 6-6) got 28 points from Peter Jok but fell to Minnesota 101-89 in double overtime in Minneapolis. The Hawks trailed 40-29 at halftime but rallied with a 14-0 run in the second half to take a 57-56 lead. The game would go back and forth with Iowa taking a 77-75 lead with 20.9 seconds to play but Minnesota got a basket with 9 seconds left from Nate Mason to send the game to overtime. The first overtime ended tied at 84.  The Gophers outscored Iowa 17-5 in the second overtime for the win.

The loss snaps Iowa's winning streak at three. Isaiah Moss added 19 for the Hawks and Jordan Bohannon 12.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Iowa Hawkeyes add Volleyball transfer

    Iowa Hawkeyes add Volleyball transfer

    Friday, May 12 2017 7:13 PM EDT2017-05-12 23:13:59 GMT

    Iowa volleyball head coach Bond Shymansky announced Friday the addition of Kelsey O’Neill to the Hawkeyes for the 2017 season. The middle blocker/right side hitter has one year of eligibility remaining.

    More >>

    Iowa volleyball head coach Bond Shymansky announced Friday the addition of Kelsey O’Neill to the Hawkeyes for the 2017 season. The middle blocker/right side hitter has one year of eligibility remaining.

    More >>

  • UNI to break ground for new tennis facility

    UNI to break ground for new tennis facility

    Friday, May 12 2017 7:09 PM EDT2017-05-12 23:09:24 GMT

    The University of Northern Iowa, in collaboration with the City of Cedar Falls and the Cedar Falls School District, will host a groundbreaking ceremony for a new tennis complex at 9:30 a.m., Monday, May 15,

    More >>

    The University of Northern Iowa, in collaboration with the City of Cedar Falls and the Cedar Falls School District, will host a groundbreaking ceremony for a new tennis complex at 9:30 a.m., Monday, May 15,

    More >>

  • Hawks and receiver Jerminic Smith part ways

    Hawks and receiver Jerminic Smith part ways

    Friday, May 12 2017 7:06 PM EDT2017-05-12 23:06:16 GMT

    Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz announced Friday that wide receiver Jerminic Smith will no longer be a member of the Hawkeye football program.

    More >>

    Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz announced Friday that wide receiver Jerminic Smith will no longer be a member of the Hawkeye football program.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.