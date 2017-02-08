Knicks' Legend Oakley removed and arrested following altercation - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Knicks' Legend Oakley removed and arrested following altercation at the Garden

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

Former New York Knicks star Charles Oakley was ejected and arrested following an altercation at Madison Square Garden.  The incident occurred during the the first quarter of the Knicks' game with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The rugged power forward was removed after the altercation with arena security near the seat of Madison Square Garden chairman James Dolan.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Iowa Hawkeyes add Volleyball transfer

    Iowa Hawkeyes add Volleyball transfer

    Friday, May 12 2017 7:13 PM EDT2017-05-12 23:13:59 GMT

    Iowa volleyball head coach Bond Shymansky announced Friday the addition of Kelsey O’Neill to the Hawkeyes for the 2017 season. The middle blocker/right side hitter has one year of eligibility remaining.

    More >>

    Iowa volleyball head coach Bond Shymansky announced Friday the addition of Kelsey O’Neill to the Hawkeyes for the 2017 season. The middle blocker/right side hitter has one year of eligibility remaining.

    More >>

  • UNI to break ground for new tennis facility

    UNI to break ground for new tennis facility

    Friday, May 12 2017 7:09 PM EDT2017-05-12 23:09:24 GMT

    The University of Northern Iowa, in collaboration with the City of Cedar Falls and the Cedar Falls School District, will host a groundbreaking ceremony for a new tennis complex at 9:30 a.m., Monday, May 15,

    More >>

    The University of Northern Iowa, in collaboration with the City of Cedar Falls and the Cedar Falls School District, will host a groundbreaking ceremony for a new tennis complex at 9:30 a.m., Monday, May 15,

    More >>

  • Hawks and receiver Jerminic Smith part ways

    Hawks and receiver Jerminic Smith part ways

    Friday, May 12 2017 7:06 PM EDT2017-05-12 23:06:16 GMT

    Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz announced Friday that wide receiver Jerminic Smith will no longer be a member of the Hawkeye football program.

    More >>

    Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz announced Friday that wide receiver Jerminic Smith will no longer be a member of the Hawkeye football program.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.