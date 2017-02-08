UNI slows down Southern Illinois 49-41

Northern Iowa men's basketball team moved into a tie for third place in the Missouri Valley Conference standings following a 49-41 win over the Southern Illinois Salukis Wednesday in the McLeod Center.



UNI (12-12, 7-6 MVC) held SIU (14-12, 7-6 MVC) to 30 percent shooting from the field and 15.8 percent from beyond the three-point arc. The Panthers secured a season-high 41 rebounds in the win that pushed UNI back to the .500 mark on the season.



UNI's Klint Carlson scored a game-high 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Bennett Koch tallied 12 points and eight rebounds, while Jeremy Morgan nearly recorded a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds. Morgan added two blocks and a steal in the win.



The Salukis lost for the 14th straight time in Cedar Falls and also dropped to 0-11 all-time in the McLeod Center.



The Panthers were limited to a season-low two made three-pointers and shot 11.1 percent from deep.



UNI did not trail in the game and the game was tied for 2:09. UNI led by as many as 11 on two occasions in the second half.

