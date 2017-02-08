Man charged with 23 counts of burglary in Cedar Falls

One man accused of breaking into more than 20 homes and vehicles is now behind bars.

Edgar Gafford of Waterloo is charged with 23 counts of home/garage and vehicle burglary.

The burglaries taking place in Cedar Falls between January 13th through the 15th.

Home surveillance cameras caught a man walking up to a truck and trying to open the door.

Cedar Falls police say the man in the video was 33-year-old Edgar Gafford.

The burglaries started on a Friday in Cedar Falls, near the nature reserve. Police say Gafford hit at least seven homes between Timber Drive and Mandalay Drive.

Then a home on College Street was hit Saturday.

Sunday, according to court documents, Gafford broke into garages and cars near Greenhill. starting on Wedgewood Drive in the morning and bouncing between Valley High, Veralta, Hillside, and Clearview Drives until nearly three in the afternoon.

As seen in the surveillance video, the break-ins weren't always successful, many times only locks and doors were damaged.

One homeowner says the items taken from their garage and cars were of little value and probably couldn't be sold for much.

Another neighbor says nothing was taken from their home, but items like car manuals and ice scrappers were found scattered in their yard.

Gafford was found hiding in a truck bed in the neighborhood on that Sunday.

He was originally arrested for parole violations. Police say they then connected Gafford to the burglaries through multiple pieces of evidence.

Gafford is currently being held at the Black Hawk County Jail.

