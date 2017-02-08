Sen. Grassley on Sessions confirmation

Police are investigating a shooting in the 300 block of Center Street in Waterloo.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers on Tuesday approved a measure that would make it the first state to offer free community college to all residents who don't yet have a degree.More >>
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday targeting the federal government's notorious vulnerability to cyber threats, mandating one set of standards and making the heads of each government agency responsible for security.More >>
Kicking off a beautiful weekend with the first Friday'Loo of the season. Setting the tone for the evening and opening the Friday'Loo season for the second year in a row The Getaway City Band, played their hearts out.More >>
Unique items representing each of the 45 presidents is part of a new exhibit opening Saturday, May 13th, at the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum.More >>
