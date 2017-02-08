Sen. Grassley on Sessions confirmation

Senator Chuck Grassley released the following statement after the Senate approved Sen. Jeff Sessions to be the U.S. Attorney General:

“There is no one more qualified than Jeff Sessions to be Attorney General. As colleagues, we all know Senator Sessions to be a man of his word. We all know he’ll enforce the laws on the books, regardless of whether he supported them while in Congress. And we know Senator Sessions will serve as an independent Attorney General. He made these points clear time and again in the 10-plus hours that he fielded questions from the Judiciary Committee and in responses to more than 700 follow-up questions after the hearing.

“As Chairman of the Judiciary Committee, I look forward to working with him in this new capacity to restore independence at the top echelon of the Justice Department and ensure it remains accountable to the people it serves,” Grassley said.