Sen. Joni Ernst statement on AG Sessions

Senator Joni Ernst issued the following statement in regards to Senator Jeff Sessions being approved as Attorney General of the United States:

“I have had the opportunity to work with Jeff Sessions over the last couple of years through our membership on the Senate Armed Services Committee. I have gotten to know Jeff and witnessed first-hand his commitment to keeping our nation safe. Additionally, his decades of public service have further illustrated that he works hard and fights tirelessly for those he represents.

“I have no doubt that Jeff Sessions will defend our Constitution and impartially uphold the rule of law. I look forward to his service and leadership as our next Attorney General.”