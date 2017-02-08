La-Z-Boy is recalling 2,500 chairs

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Power supplies sold with lift chairs

Hazard: The lift chair’s power supply cover can crack within the screw housing and break, causing the cover to detach and exposing the power supply’s electrical components, posing a shock hazard to users.

Remedy: Replace

Consumers should immediately stop using the power supplies to power the lift chairs and contact La-Z-Boy for a free replacement power supply.

Consumer Contact: La-Z-Boy toll-free at 855-592-9087 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

Recall Details

Units: About 2,500

Description: The recall involves the power supplies sold with Gold Series electric Lift Chairs, the Clayton Luxury-Lift (Model 1HL562) and Power Lift (Model 1ML562), and Luxury-Lift (Models 1LF505 and 1LF819). They were also part of conversion kits for older lift chairs with Models 1LL320, 1LL508, 1LL515, 1LM320, 1LM508 and 1LM515. The power supply enables the chair’s seat to lift a consumer from a seated into a standing position. The power supply casing is a black, plastic rectangular box measuring approximately 6 inches by 3½ inches by 3½ inches. Only power supplies with LOT #150113 are included in this recall. The model name, model number and lot number are printed on the back of the power supply.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Sold at: La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries and independent furniture stores nationwide and online at la-z-boy.com from September 2015 through November 2016 for between $1,900 and $2,800. The power supplies were also sold separately for about $170 and provided free under warranty as replacements for use with previously-purchased chairs.

Distributor: La-Z-Boy Incorporated, of Monroe, Mich.

Importer: LogicData North America, of Grand Rapid, Mich. (power supply)

Manufactured in: China (power supplies), U.S. (lift chairs)