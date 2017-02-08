Kirkwood Community College offering free training for those needing a job

Kirkwood Community College is offering free training options in Iowa City, supplementing their partnership with IowaWORKS. Workforce funds enable the college to offer free skills courses and design training pathways for in-demand jobs.

Kirkwood identifies the skills needed by area employers to provide training. In Iowa City recently, courses to improve basic computer skills, like typing, using the Internet, email, Microsoft® Word and Excel have been expanded. English-as-a-second-language courses and instruction on social media and conducting job searches have been added as well.

At the Kirkwood Continuing Education and Training Center in Cedar Rapids, ten-hour job site safety training (OSHA) and construction training information sessions are offered. The free classes prepare laid off workers, or anyone needing a job, to fill in demand positions.

In March, certification training for nurse aides, welders and office professionals begins through Kirkwood Pathways for Academic Career Education and Employment (KPACE). This is a free training program the college offers in an effort to fill in-demand, middle-skill positions. It is an opportunity for those in need of a job, or a better one, to earn a wage that is high enough to at least maintain a normal standard of living.

Last year, Kirkwood awarded 522 training certificates and more than 300 enrolled in pathway training. Subsequently, IowaWORKS helped more than 700 dislocated workers find jobs since June.

For more information about learning skills to employment, visit www.kirkwood.edu/iowaworks.