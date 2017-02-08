Greene community supports injured teen

An eastern Iowa teenager remains in the hospital more than four days after he was airlifted from a car crash in Bremer County.

Andrew Corwin of Greene was driving a 2001 Silver Saturn on Saturday near the Highway 218 and Highway 3 intersection, when he collided with the driver of a 2015 white GMC Acadia.

According to the Bremer County Sheriff's Office, Andrew failed to yield from the stop sign.

Moments after the crash, Andrew was flown to Covenant Hospital in Waterloo to be treated for his injuries.

The Greene Community and North Butler High School are using every opportunity to help Andrew's family with medical costs after his accident.

They're turning emotions to action, and they're optimistic to get Andrew back in school.

It was a scary scene Saturday after Andrew was rushed by Aircare to Covenant Hospital to be treated for his critical injuries.

It's a scene North Butler English teacher, Susan Ackerman says, she's trying to forget.

Mrs. Ackerman says she and her husband drove past the crash moments after it happened.

Even though Mrs. Ackerman was an EMT, she's not sure how she would have reacted if they stopped.

"I just had this overwhelming feeling to stop and help, but we didn't. In hindsight, because later his mom called to tell me he was involved in an accident, it was probably a good thing, because I don't know if I could have handled seeing someone so close to me injured like that," Mrs. Ackerman said.

Mrs. Ackerman said computer wiz and high school senior, Andy Corwin, is more like a son than a student.

"I'm looking forward to him hollering across the room, 'hi mom!' Because, that's the last thing he said to me going out the door Friday, and I'm anxious to hear that from him again," Mrs. Ackerman said.

Students and teachers say the last few days have felt off with Andy out of class.

In fact, people with computer problems are not sure what to do since he's the guy who can fix anything.

"He's not afraid to try. He's done a lot of things at home with his own computers. I know he's built a computer. He likes personal computers, and that's what he builds, and we have MACs here, but he's always a person who's not afraid to take chances. Because, if he does run into a problem, I'll help him out, and we'll try to fix it together," North Butler Business teacher, Todd Thompson said.

According to teachers and students, they already held a couple fundraisers and set up a GoFundMe account to help with medical costs.

At last check, the page has generated nearly $430 of the nearly $10,000 goal.

According to family friends, Andy is improving at Covenant, but doctors are keeping a close eye on him.

To review Andy's GoFundMe account, you can click here: https://www.gofundme.com/aid-for-andy