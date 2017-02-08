Gov. Branstad signs school funding bill

Governor Branstad signs the school funding bill into law Wednesday.

Senate File 166 includes a 1.1% increase to the budget, which was a point of contention in the legislature. That seemingly small increase adds up to $40 million dollars for Iowa schools.

The bill passed the Iowa House 55-40 on February 6, after passing in the Senate 28-21 on February 2.

The bill applies to the school budge after July 1.

The Governor says "With $40 million additional dollars, the total state commitment to schools next year will be $3.184 billion dollars. While Iowa is facing challenging budget times because of the downturn in our agricultural economy, I’m appreciative of the House and Senate Republicans working with us to exempt K-12 education funding cuts in fiscal year 2017 and increasing funding for next year. I remain hopeful that the legislature will be able to set funding for fiscal year 2019 after the March revenue estimate.”

