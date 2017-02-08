Still no football at Mount Mercy University --for now

There will still be no football at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids, for the time being. University leaders are deciding to focus on other priorities, such as overcrowded dorms and growing the school's graduate and online programs.

“While there is much support for football, it was clear that an excellent student-athlete experience—which is so important to us—could only be realized if campus residence hall space was available,” said Paul Gavin, director of athletics.

Mount Mercy has added new athletic programs in recent years, raising its total to 17 intercollegiate sports, and football does remain an option for the future.

“The high-level of student support we offer is what sets Mount Mercy apart,” said University President Laurie Hamen. “We are deeply committed to the success of our students and student-athletes.”

The university is opening the Robert W. Plaster Athletic Complex later this year, as well as the newly-acquired Rinderknecht Athletic Center project across the street.