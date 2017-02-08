Cedar Falls Police arrest man accused of string of break-ins - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cedar Falls Police arrest man accused of string of break-ins

Posted: Updated:
CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -
A man is in custody, accused of a string of break-ins and burglaries. Cedar Falls Police were called in mid-January for a report of a man prowling around, trying to break into homes and cars.
Officers say Edgar Gafford, 33, was hiding in the bed of a pick-up when they arrived. Gafford was originally brought in for a probation violation, but police say they connected him to a string of car and home burglaries from around the same time.
Officers believe Gafford was responsible for 23 burglaries or attempted burglaries. Gafford is charged with nearly 30 counts of burglary or attempted burglary. He's currently being held at the Black Hawk County Jail. 
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.