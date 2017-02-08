Cedar Falls Police arrest man accused of string of break-ins

A man is in custody, accused of a string of break-ins and burglaries. Cedar Falls Police were called in mid-January for a report of a man prowling around, trying to break into homes and cars.

Officers say Edgar Gafford, 33, was hiding in the bed of a pick-up when they arrived. Gafford was originally brought in for a probation violation, but police say they connected him to a string of car and home burglaries from around the same time.

Officers believe Gafford was responsible for 23 burglaries or attempted burglaries. Gafford is charged with nearly 30 counts of burglary or attempted burglary. He's currently being held at the Black Hawk County Jail.