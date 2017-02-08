Dog rescued from Cedar River nearly ready for adoption - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dog rescued from Cedar River nearly ready for adoption

Written by Sara Belmont
A dog pulled from the cedar river is recovering, and will be up for adoption very soon. 

Today ends the 72 waiting period for the 90-pound pooch. So far, no owner has come forward to claim her.    

She was trying to stay afloat in the Cedar River on Sunday. Fisherman eventually coming to her rescue.

The next step? A temperament test, getting spayed, and adoption. Cedar Bend Humane Society says they've gotten nearly 30 applications for her, including from one of the fishermen that saved her.

