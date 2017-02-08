Marshalltown coach accused of grabbing, pushing student

Authorities say the head football coach at Marshalltown High School has been accused of grabbing and pushing a student.

Police say 62-year-old Don Knock was charged with assault this week. He's due in court Friday. Knock didn't immediately respond to messages left Wednesday by The Associated Press. Online court records don't list an attorney who could comment for him.

Marshalltown Police Capt. Brian Batterson says the student reported that Knock had grabbed and pushed him at school on Jan. 3 but caused no injury. Batterson says the student's parents were notified and the subsequent investigation resulted in the charge.

The school district said it was aware of the incident but declined to comment. He was hired for the post in May 2015.