Waterloo/Cedar Falls Salvation Army misses Christmas campaign goal

Waterloo/Cedar Falls Salvation Army misses Christmas campaign goal

Written by Nikki Newbrough, Multimedia Journalist
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

The Waterloo/Cedar Falls Salvation Army fell short of their seasonal fundraising goal. The goal was $683,000, but according to the Community Resources Coordinator, they fell short by eight percent. 

This campaign accounts for 40% of The Salvation Army's budget. 

