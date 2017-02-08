Winter Olympics One Year Away

Wednesday marks the one-year countdown to the start of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

There are 13 competition venues spread over two main clusters. The Coastal Cluster and the Mountain Cluster. There are also stand alone venues that will host snowboarding and some alpine events.

The Coastal Cluster includes: Figure skating, curling, hockey, speed skating, and short track speed skating.

The Mountain Cluster includes: Alpine skiing, biathlon, ski jump, Nordic combined, luge, bobsled, skeleton, and cross-country skiing.