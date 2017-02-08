Des Moines, Cedar Rapids police body cameras policies differ

A man who was convicted of First Degree Murder and then had his punishment overturned was back in court today.More >>
A man who was convicted of First Degree Murder and then had his punishment overturned was back in court today.More >>
The humidity level increases next week.More >>
The humidity level increases next week.More >>
Here is the schedule for the weekend.More >>
Here is the schedule for the weekend.More >>
Congressman Blum held his fourth town hall of the week yesterday in Marshalltown.More >>
Congressman Blum held his fourth town hall of the week yesterday in Marshalltown.More >>
"I actually asked him" if I were under investigation, Trump said, noting that he spoke with Comey once over dinner and twice by phone. "I said, if it's possible would you let me know, am I under investigation? He said, 'You are not under investigation.'"More >>
"I actually asked him" if I were under investigation, Trump said, noting that he spoke with Comey once over dinner and twice by phone. "I said, if it's possible would you let me know, am I under investigation? He said, 'You are not under investigation.'"More >>