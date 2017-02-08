"Binge-watch" and "throw shade" now new words in dictionary - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

"Binge-watch" and "throw shade" now new words in dictionary

Posted: Updated:
Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

The newest additions to Merriam-Webster's Dictionary certainly reflect modern culture.

The phrases side-eye, binge-watch and throw shade have been added to the dictionary. On Tuesday, the dictionary announced it added more than 1,000 words.

Criteria for new words are frequency of use, widespread use and meaningful use.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.