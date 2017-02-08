Office fans rejoice: Chili's lifts ban on Pam Beesly Halpert

Fans of the TV show "The Office" no doubt remember the infamous episode when Pam Beesly, played by Jenna Fischer, was kicked out of a Chili's restaurant and banned for life.

Now, nearly 11 years later, that ban has been lifted.

It all started when Fischer sent out this tweet Monday:

Should I try to go in? pic.twitter.com/HDpPqzA0by — Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) February 6, 2017

In response, Chili's issued an official press release, lifting the ban on Beesly.

"After reviewing the good conduct of Pam, I have decided to lift the now 11-year ban," said Kelli Valade, President of Chili's. "Pam is an inspiration to many and we welcome her with open arms."

In the show, Beesly was kicked out after drinking too much during a company awards party. After winning an award for the whitest sneakers, she said, "I feel God in this Chili's tonight."

Fischer was thrilled by the news: