RSVP program offers free tax assistance in Iowa

We all know tax season has arrived.

Filling your taxes isn't always easy and one group is back again this year to help.

RSVP or the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program gives people 55 years and older a chance to help out their community.

Right now they're offering a free tax assistance program.

The program is aimed at helping people with low to moderate incomes, but no one will be turned away based on their age or how much they make.

This program has been around for more than 30 years.

Each year, all volunteers are trained in tax preparation.

If you're interested in getting tax assistance, you need to bring any income statements, tax deductions, and your previous year's tax return.

There are three locations for RSVP tax assistance.

For the one at the Kimball Ridge Center and at the Cedar Falls Community Center, you must call ahead to set up an appointment on certain days.

The Salvation Army accepts walk-ins Mondays and Wednesdays.

RSVP estimates they helped around 22 hundred people with their tax returns in Black Hawk County last year.

To schedule an appointment or if you have questions, please call toll free: 866-469-2211.

Volunteers are trained in completing basic tax forms, understanding changes and updates, including provisions in the tax code that affect the senior population.

Trainings are provided in part by IRS and AARP Foundation.