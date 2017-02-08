Family calls their newborn Tom Brady's good luck charm

A Massachusetts couple is crediting their newborn son as the good-luck charm that helped push the Patriots to their 5th Super Bowl win.

That's because the little bundle of joy, "Brady," was born just before the Patriots started the record setting 25-point comeback that won the game.

The 7.7-pound baby boy was born at 8:49 p.m. Sunday.

The newborn was named for Patriots quarterback and game MVP Tom Brady, but dad says it was his second choice.

"I actually wanted to name him the Goat, Goat Gaffney, but she wouldn't go for that," said Sean Gaffney, Brady's father.

GOAT is an acronym for "Greatest Of All Time.

This isn't the first football name in the family.

Brady has an older brother and two older sisters, including 6-year-old Quinn, named after dad's favorite Notre Dame quarterback, Brady Quinn.

The family dog is named Rudy, after inspirational Notre Dame walk-on Daniel "Rudy" Ruettiger.