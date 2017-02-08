1 man killed, 1 wounded in Des Moines shooting, police say - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

DES MOINES (AP) -

Police say one man has died and another has been wounded in a Des Moines shooting.

Officers sent to investigate a possible homicide around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday found a man's body on a sidewalk. They soon learned that a man wounded in the same shooting had driven himself to a hospital. He's expected to survive his injuries.

The men's names haven't been released.

Sgt. Paul Parizek says investigators don't think the shooting occurred where the body was found.

