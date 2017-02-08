Iowa City to test late night food trucks - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa City to test late night food trucks

Posted: Updated:
Written by Michelle Corless, Producer
Connect
IOWA CITY (KWWL) -

Hungry late at night in Iowa City? Soon, you'll be able to get food from a food truck.

The city first tested food trucks back in 2014. Current guidelines allow food trucks to operate from 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

Under this new pilot program, food trucks will be allowed to operate in specific areas from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

A kickoff event with up to six vendors is planned to be held on March 31.

Tuesday night the council unanimously approved the pilot project.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.