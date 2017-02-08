Iowa City to test late night food trucks

Hungry late at night in Iowa City? Soon, you'll be able to get food from a food truck.

The city first tested food trucks back in 2014. Current guidelines allow food trucks to operate from 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

Under this new pilot program, food trucks will be allowed to operate in specific areas from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

A kickoff event with up to six vendors is planned to be held on March 31.

Tuesday night the council unanimously approved the pilot project.