Don Bosco rolls to One-A State Wrestling Duals.

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
The top ranked Don Bosco Dons beat North Linn 50-21 to advance to the Class One-A State Duals next week at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.  The Dons jumped to a big early lead and never looked back.  in the semifinal round the Dons beat Lynnville Sully 54-19 and North Linn beat South Winneshiek 51-30.

