Allen free throws enable Texas to defeat Iowa State 67-65 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Allen free throws enable Texas to defeat Iowa State 67-65

Posted: Updated:

  • KWWL.com LinksMore>>

  • Iowa State Cyclones

    Cyclones

    The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.More >>
    The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.More >>
Austin, Texas (AP) -

Jarrett Allen scored 17 points, grabbed nine rebounds and made two free throws with 7.2 seconds left, to give Texas a 67-65 victory over Iowa State Tuesday night.

Matt Thomas, who led Iowa State with 17 points, missed a long 3-pointer at the buzzer. Thomas finished 5-for-10 shooting from 3.

Shaq Cleare scored 12 points for Texas, and Andrew Jones added 10.

The Cyclones' Deonte Burton scored 13 points, and Naz Mitrou-Long had 12.

Iowa State (14-9, 6-5 Big 12) trailed the entire game until Burton made a 3-point basket for a 63-all tie with 47 seconds remaining. Burton was wide open after Allen blocked a shot by Darrell Bowie and Monte Morris secured the rebound.

Texas (10-14, 4-7) came right back and scored 18 seconds later when Cleare made a layup after Burton blocked a shot by Kerwin Roach Jr. But Cleare, fouled on the play, missed the free throw, and Burton tied it again on a driving shot.

The Cyclones put themselves in danger of getting blown out in the first half. They missed 15 of their first 17 shots, including nine of 10 3-pointers, and trailed 30-13 with less than four minutes remaining.

From there, though, Iowa State outscored Texas 16-5, making two 3-pointers, and trailed by a manageable six at the half despite getting outscored 20-4 in the paint.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Iowa falls to Wisconsin at Big Ten Softball Tournament

    Iowa falls to Wisconsin at Big Ten Softball Tournament

    Thursday, May 11 2017 11:50 PM EDT2017-05-12 03:50:02 GMT

    The 11th-seeded University of Iowa softball team fell, 3-0, to No. 6 Wisconsin on Thursday night in round one of the 2017 Big Ten Conference Tournament at the Wilpon Complex. ....

    More >>

    The 11th-seeded University of Iowa softball team fell, 3-0, to No. 6 Wisconsin on Thursday night in round one of the 2017 Big Ten Conference Tournament at the Wilpon Complex. ....

    More >>

  • 3A Coed State Qualifier in Waverly

    3A Coed State Qualifier in Waverly

    Thursday, May 11 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-05-12 03:45:50 GMT

    Drake Relays Champion Jo Jo Frost of Center Point-Urbana headlined a strong field at a 3A Coed District meet in Waverly.  Frost captured his specialty the 400 meter hurdles in 54.13 seconds.

    More >>

    Drake Relays Champion Jo Jo Frost of Center Point-Urbana headlined a strong field at a 3A Coed District meet in Waverly.  Frost captured his specialty the 400 meter hurdles in 54.13 seconds.

    More >>

  • Legendary Dan Gable promotes new book

    Legendary Dan Gable promotes new book

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 10:35 PM EDT2017-05-11 02:35:20 GMT

    Dan Gable holds a book signing for his new book "A Wrestling Life 2" at the Dan Gable Wrestling museum in his hometown of Waterloo,

    More >>

    Dan Gable holds a book signing for his new book "A Wrestling Life 2" at the Dan Gable Wrestling museum in his hometown of Waterloo,

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.