Denver-Tripoli tops Crestwood for trip to State Duals

The 11th-seeded University of Iowa softball team fell, 3-0, to No. 6 Wisconsin on Thursday night in round one of the 2017 Big Ten Conference Tournament at the Wilpon Complex. ....More >>
Drake Relays Champion Jo Jo Frost of Center Point-Urbana headlined a strong field at a 3A Coed District meet in Waverly. Frost captured his specialty the 400 meter hurdles in 54.13 seconds.More >>
Dan Gable holds a book signing for his new book "A Wrestling Life 2" at the Dan Gable Wrestling museum in his hometown of Waterloo,More >>
The Sioux City Musketeers jumped to a 5-0 lead and held on to beat Waterloo 8-3 and advance to the Clark Cup Finals against the Chicago Steel.More >>
