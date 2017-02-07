Denver-Tripoli tops Crestwood for trip to State Duals

Denver-Tripoli took down Crestwood 43-30 to advance to the State Wrestling duals. The trip marks the first for the Titans since the 2012 season.

Leading the meet 12-9, the Titans took control with pins in four of their next six matches. Keenan Bahlman (195), Jacob Moore (106), Gabe Lewis (120), and Blake Steege (126) all ended their matches early for a 29-15 lead. The Titans forfeited the final four matches once the meet was in the books.

Denver-Tripoli earned the 8th seed at state and will open in the quarterfinals against top seeded New Hampton on Wednesday, February 15 in Des Moines.