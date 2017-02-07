Denver-Tripoli tops Crestwood for trip to State Duals - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Denver-Tripoli tops Crestwood for trip to State Duals

Posted: Updated:
TRIPOLI (KWWL) -

Denver-Tripoli took down Crestwood 43-30 to advance to the State Wrestling duals. The trip marks the first for the Titans since the 2012 season.

Leading the meet 12-9, the Titans took control with pins in four of their next six matches. Keenan Bahlman (195), Jacob Moore (106), Gabe Lewis (120), and Blake Steege (126) all ended their matches early for a 29-15 lead. The Titans forfeited the final four matches once the meet was in the books.

Denver-Tripoli earned the 8th seed at state and will open in the quarterfinals against top seeded New Hampton on Wednesday, February 15 in Des Moines.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Iowa falls to Wisconsin at Big Ten Softball Tournament

    Iowa falls to Wisconsin at Big Ten Softball Tournament

    Thursday, May 11 2017 11:50 PM EDT2017-05-12 03:50:02 GMT

    The 11th-seeded University of Iowa softball team fell, 3-0, to No. 6 Wisconsin on Thursday night in round one of the 2017 Big Ten Conference Tournament at the Wilpon Complex. ....

    More >>

    The 11th-seeded University of Iowa softball team fell, 3-0, to No. 6 Wisconsin on Thursday night in round one of the 2017 Big Ten Conference Tournament at the Wilpon Complex. ....

    More >>

  • 3A Coed State Qualifier in Waverly

    3A Coed State Qualifier in Waverly

    Thursday, May 11 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-05-12 03:45:50 GMT

    Drake Relays Champion Jo Jo Frost of Center Point-Urbana headlined a strong field at a 3A Coed District meet in Waverly.  Frost captured his specialty the 400 meter hurdles in 54.13 seconds.

    More >>

    Drake Relays Champion Jo Jo Frost of Center Point-Urbana headlined a strong field at a 3A Coed District meet in Waverly.  Frost captured his specialty the 400 meter hurdles in 54.13 seconds.

    More >>

  • Legendary Dan Gable promotes new book

    Legendary Dan Gable promotes new book

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 10:35 PM EDT2017-05-11 02:35:20 GMT

    Dan Gable holds a book signing for his new book "A Wrestling Life 2" at the Dan Gable Wrestling museum in his hometown of Waterloo,

    More >>

    Dan Gable holds a book signing for his new book "A Wrestling Life 2" at the Dan Gable Wrestling museum in his hometown of Waterloo,

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.