Jasmine Gaston to fill La Porte City Council seat

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
LA PORTE CITY (KWWL) -

Jasmine Gaston will fill the vacant seat in the La Porte City Council.  She received 114 votes (55.3%) compared to 87 (42.2%) for Chad Van Dyke and 5 (2.4%) for Stuart Grote.

Voter turnout was 206 out of 1,505 eligible people (13.7%).  Gaston will fill the seat left by David Williams.

