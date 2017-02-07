UPDATE: Ron Steele humbled by kind messages after open heart surgery

UPDATE: Ron is now recuperating with his family by his side.

His recovery will take him away from the news desk for awhile, about 8-12 weeks. The sincere and beautiful messages from all of you have definitely put a smile on his face. Ron is so humbled and grateful for all of you.

Some well-known Iowans are sending their well wishes to Ron today.

Iowa Football Coach Kirk Ferentz saying, "I've always admired your work and all the great things you've done for not only eastern Iowa, but the entire state of Iowa. I am looking forward to seeing you back on you feet and back on the air."

Ron Steele's impact goes far beyond eastern Iowa, even to Washington D.C.

Senator Chuck Grassley says, "Ron Steele is a top-notch anchor and a top-notch journalist. I am praying for him."

Back here in Iowa, Governor Terry Branstad sending his best wishes saying, "I wish you a very speedy recovery and a very healthy future."

Lt. Governor Kim Reynolds also saying, "We are thinking about you and hoping you are back in that chair, giving the news soon."

We can't wait to have Ron back in the newsroom. A top-notch journalist with a personality to match.

Get well soon!

************

Our colleague and friend, Ron Steele underwent successful open heart surgery this week and is recuperating with family by his side.

Ron's recovery is expected to take several weeks.

You can share your best wishes for Ron on the KWWL Facebook page where he will see your messages.

We wish Ron a speedy recovery and look forward to his return to the news desk, where he has worked for the past 42 years.



