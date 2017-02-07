New Hampton $19M school bond vote passes - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

New Hampton $19M school bond vote passes

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
NEW HAMPTON (KWWL) -

The New Hampton School District $19-million bond vote passes with 62.2%.  It's for additions to the current high school.

Those would include new classrooms for 5th-8th graders, a new gym, and an Agriculture Tech Center.

1,252 people voted yes against 760 no.  It needed a super majority 60% needed to pass.

