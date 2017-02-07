Richard Hatch, Captain Apollo in original "Battlestar Galactica," dies at 71

by REUTERS

LOS ANGELES — Richard Hatch, star of the original "Battlestar Galactica" and the Syfy remake, has died, according to published reports. He was 71.

Friends and colleagues broke the news of his death on social media on Tuesday afternoon. According to a Facebook post for "Axanar," a "Star Trek" fan series that Hatch starred in, the actor was battling pancreatic cancer.

Hatch played Captain Apollo in the original series, which aired from 1978 to 1979, a role that earned him a Golden Globe nomination for best actor in a television series — drama. He played a different character, Tom Zarek, in the 2003 re-imagined series.

Hatch's acting career started on the soap opera "All My Children" in 1971. He appeared in numerous dramas throughout the years, including "Hawaii Five-O." He also wrote five "Battlestar" novels.

His additional credits include guest roles in a number of '70s and '80s favorites, including "CHiPs," "Fantasy Island," "Dynasty," "Murder, She Wrote," "The Love Boat," "T.J. Hooker," "Baywatch" and "MacGyver."

"Battlestar Galactica" executive producer Ronald D. Moore tweeted, "Richard Hatch was a good man, a gracious man, and a consummate professional. His passing is a heavy blow to the entire BSG family."

Edward J. Olmos, who played Admiral Adama, also tweeted his condolences: "Richard Hatch you made our universe a better place We love you for it. Rest In Peace my friend @SoSayWeAll the Admiral!"

Bear McCreary, the show's music composer, wrote: "I share tragic news with a heavy heart. "Richard Hatch is no longer with us. Goodbye Tom Zarek / Apollo #SoSayWeAll"

"So say we all" is an affirmation in the "Battlestar" community, akin to "amen."

Hatch is survived by a son, Paul.