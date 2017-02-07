Flu hitting one school district hard

The flu knocking out nearly 100 students in an area school district.

Tuesday, 85 of the 362 students in the Janesville School District were out sick with flu-like symptoms.

The students seem to have developed symptoms over the weekend. Friday the school hadn't seen a spike in illnesses.

"Monday morning about 8 a.m. the phone started ringing and really hasn't stopped since," said Janesville Community School District's Superintendent BJ Meaney.

All with fever, headaches, and other flu symptoms.

"The number only went up today. I think we are at 85 right now. It kind of trickled as the day went along; more and more kept coming up to the office. It is a pretty big chunk," said Meaney.

But under the advisement of the county health department, school remains open.

"There is no advantage to shutting down. . . We were suppose to have a musical last night, we postponed that for a week. Basketball practices last night was canceled. First of all, we don't have enough to compete or have competition, but trying to get the kids home and away from large settings," said Meaney.

While the students are in school, staff is working keeping surfaces disinfected.

As of Tuesday, only one or two teachers were out sick.

Heath officials encouraging everyone to wash their hands even more often.

Officials also say, If you experience flu-like symptoms, stay home for at least 24 hours.