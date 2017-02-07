Canned dog food recall expanded after dog dies

A dog food recall is being expanded.

After a euthanasia drug found is found in the dog food. The Illinois pet food company to issuing a recall, following the death of a dog.

Evanger's Dog and Cat Food company is recalling five lots of its 12-ounce cans of "Hunk of Beef Au Jus" out of an abundance of caution after detecting one lot was contaminated with a euthanasia drug called pentobarbital.

Now, they're recalling 12-ounce cans of "Braised Beef Chunks" and "Pulled Beef" dog food.

The recalled cans were sold in 15 states, as well as, online. It was not sold in Iowa.

Five dogs have become ill after eating the product.

You can return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.