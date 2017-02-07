Former UNI dance director takes plea deal in theft - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Former UNI dance director takes plea deal in theft

Posted: Updated:
Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
Connect
CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

A former University of Northern Iowa dance director accused of stealing from the dance group enters a plea deal.  52-year-old Daniel Wells was charged after the State Auditor's Office found more than $15,000 worth of money improperly given out.  

$11,690 of that money involved checks that Wells issued to himself from an account affiliated with the International Dance Theatre he worked with.  The audit says Wells used some of that money for personal use.

He was hired as the director of the program in 2006 and placed on leave in 2014.  He agrees to an Alford plea deal to lower the charges from first degree theft to second degree.  

You can read the full audit report here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.