Former UNI dance director takes plea deal in theft

A former University of Northern Iowa dance director accused of stealing from the dance group enters a plea deal. 52-year-old Daniel Wells was charged after the State Auditor's Office found more than $15,000 worth of money improperly given out.

$11,690 of that money involved checks that Wells issued to himself from an account affiliated with the International Dance Theatre he worked with. The audit says Wells used some of that money for personal use.

He was hired as the director of the program in 2006 and placed on leave in 2014. He agrees to an Alford plea deal to lower the charges from first degree theft to second degree.

You can read the full audit report here.