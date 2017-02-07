Cedar Rapids woman hopes to reunite 1943 family photo with rightful family

Emily Ford of Cedar Rapids was shopping at the Mt.Vernon Road Goodwill Monday when she found a family photo more than 70 years old.

"I saw this frame and thought it was a cute frame," Ford told us.

She bought the picture frame and took it home to realize the photo inside was dated to 1943 and the names of the family members in the picture were written out in cursive on the back as well as printed inside.

"Everybody you know listed there, somebody took the time to write it all down they really wanted to remember it," Ford says.

She decided to take the picture to social media posting it on the Cedar Rapids BUY SALE TRADE Facebook page where comments started coming in.

Some people guessed former UNI Coach Don Erusha could be one of the faces in the photo, Don is one of the names on the list.

Others said they had found a family member that should be in touch shortly.

Goodwill Store Manager Marie Bean remembers the photo being in her store.

"I didn't think that someone would buy it though with the intent to find that real family," Bean says.

With a family of her own Ford says every memory is precious.

"I take pictures all the time because I don't want to miss all those memories and if I lost pictures that were that old of my family I would be heartbroken," she says.

Ford is hoping the picture can soon be cherished once more.

"That would be a wonderful story for them," says Bean.

The parents names on the photo are Milver and Alma, they were in their 40's when the photo was taken and had been married 22 years at the time.

Other names listed on the photo include Don, Bob, Dolly and Dilla.

Don was 20 at the time of the picture, Bob was 18, Dolly was 12 and Dilla was 6.

