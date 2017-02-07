Armed robbery has neighborhood on high alert

Waterloo Police are looking for a man they say robbed a convenience store overnight. Nearby businesses say the armed robberies are keeping customers away and is negatively impacting their business.



Police say the robbery happened at the Yesway store on Franklin St. a little before 1 a.m.



According to police, a white man wearing all black and a dark bandana covering his face robbed the store with a shotgun. The man left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

Customer Jeffrey Davis, who lives in the neighborhood say it doesn't come as a surprise.

"I'm getting real tired of it," said Davis I just think these convenience stores are a hotspot for all kinds of crime."

This marks the second time this store has been robbed in the last six months. There was an armed robbery this past October involving two suspects.

Ray's Supermarket, that sits directly across the street from Yesway, says the neighborhood is no stranger to crime.

Ray's owner Shaista Yasmeen says they too have had their fair share of scares.

"We got robbed a couple of times last year," said Yasmeen. "There was a kind of inside shooting. They shot four times at my husband, and my husband defended himself and shot back."

Yasmeen says the crime has been scaring customers away.

"Women always comes and say they are scared of this neighborhood, and they don't want to come a little late or when it's little dark," said Yasmeen. "So it definitely affects our business too, when things happen with us or across the street-same neighborhood. It's not a kind of healthy atmosphere here, if this keeps happening like that."

Despite surveillance cameras and extra staff on the night shift Yasmeen says she's always on alert.

"You never know," said Yasmeen. "What is their plan? Maybe next target is us?"

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterloo Police Department at 319-291-4340 ext 7 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477)

Waterloo Police are in the process of looking at surveillance video from the store, as they continue to investigate the incident.