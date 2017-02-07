Hawks Gilman, Big Ten Wrestler of the Week

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Iowa's Thomas Gilman the top ranked wrestler at 125 pounds earned the Big Ten Wrestler of the week. Gilman led the third-ranked Hawkeyes to wins over No. 13 Minnesota and No. 16 Wisconsin last week. Gilman defeated Jens Lantz of Wisconsin with a 21-8 major decision before claiming victory over sixth-ranked Ethan Lizak of Minnesota with a pin at 5:58.

Gilman trailed Lizak 8-0, before he rallied to pull within two points and then getting the pin to clinch the dual for the Hawkeyes. Gilman earns the third Wrestler of the Week Award of his career.