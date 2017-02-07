Waterloo Black Hawks snag 2016 Playoff star

The Waterloo Black Hawks acquire a player who had a key role in winning Tri-City a Clark Cup title last year.

Alex Limoges had a point in all but two games during the Tri-City Storm’s 2016 playoff run to the Clark Cup Championship; Tuesday he joined the Waterloo Black Hawks with 20 games remaining ahead of the 2017 postseason.

Last spring, the Winchester, Virginia, native recorded five goals and nine assists in 11 playoff games. His three game-winning goals included the decisive score in the midst of a three-point night as the Storm clinched the Cup with a 4-1 victory in Game Three of the championship series against the Dubuque Fighting Saints.