Waterloo Black Hawks acquire goaltender

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
The Waterloo Black Hawks have acquired 2016 Columbus Blue Jackets draft pick Peter Thome in a trade with the Chicago Steel which was announced on today.

The 19-year-old from Minneapolis is committed to the University of North Dakota and brings a formidable junior hockey resume.  In 2015/16, Thome appeared in 47 of 60 games for the Aberdeen Wings of the North American Hockey League.  He recorded four shutouts and his 92.9% save percentage tied for the league lead.  Thome was in the crease for 17 of the Wings’ 22 victories.

