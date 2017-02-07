Waterloo Black Hawks acquire goaltender

The Waterloo Black Hawks have acquired 2016 Columbus Blue Jackets draft pick Peter Thome in a trade with the Chicago Steel which was announced on today.

The 19-year-old from Minneapolis is committed to the University of North Dakota and brings a formidable junior hockey resume. In 2015/16, Thome appeared in 47 of 60 games for the Aberdeen Wings of the North American Hockey League. He recorded four shutouts and his 92.9% save percentage tied for the league lead. Thome was in the crease for 17 of the Wings’ 22 victories.