Train collides with semi truck in Cedar County

CEDAR COUNTY (KWWL) -

A train collides with a semi truck for the second day in a row, with Tuesday's collision happening in Cedar County.

The Cedar County Sheriff's Office says the collision happened west of Durant along State Highway 927/Historic U.S. Route 6, and the scene has been cleared by an officer but there is no information at this time regarding injuries.

Yesterday, a train collided with a semi truck carrying grain and dragged the truck a half mile down the track in Delaware County. There were no injuries in Monday's crash.

This is a developing story, stay with KWWL on-air and online as breaking details become available.

