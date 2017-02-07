Train collides with semi truck in Cedar County

A train collides with a semi truck for the second day in a row, with Tuesday's collision happening in Cedar County.

The Cedar County Sheriff's Office says the collision happened west of Durant along State Highway 927/Historic U.S. Route 6, and the scene has been cleared by an officer but there is no information at this time regarding injuries.

Yesterday, a train collided with a semi truck carrying grain and dragged the truck a half mile down the track in Delaware County. There were no injuries in Monday's crash.

