Cedar Rapids heroin dealer sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for causing overdose

A Cedar Rapids man convicted of dealing heroin and fentanyl will spend more than 12 years in prison, after authorities say his drugs caused a woman's overdose and serious injuries.

The United States Attorney's Office release says 25-year-old Shawn Albert of Cedar Rapids is sentenced to 151 months' imprisonment, following his guilty plea to one count of distribution of heroin an fentanyl.

The punishment stems from a September 2015 overdose, when Albert's then-girlfriend overdosed on a mixture heroin and fentanyl and Albert failed to immediately seek medical help for her, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The woman was treated for her injuries, but some may be permanent.

Albert will also serve a three-year term of supervised release following his prison term. A number of eastern Iowa assisted in the investigation, including the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Linn County Sheriff's Office, the Cedar Rapids Police Department, the Marion Police Department, the Iowa City Police Department and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement.