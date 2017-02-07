Cedar Rapids man arrested on first degree robbery charges

U.S. Marshals arrested a Cedar Rapids man yesterday, who is wanted on first degree robbery charges.

Earnest Murry, 30, was identified as the suspect involved in a Christmas Day armed robbery in Cedar Rapids. A cab driver was robbed at gun point.

After Murry was identified and the warrant was issued. the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force (NIFTF) was requested to help in the hunt for him.

Working with the Cedar Rapids Police Department investigators, U.S. Marshals narrowed the search for Murry to the 4800 block of 1st Avenue SW in Cedar Rapids. After hours of surveillance, Murry left the house.

With the assistance of the Iowa State Patrol, the Linn County Sheriff’s office, and the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Murray was stopped and arrested on Hwy 30. Two others in the car were arrested on unrelated charges.