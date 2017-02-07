Iowa woman gets jail time, probation for injuring toddler

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (AP) - A woman has been given five months in jail and four years of probation for injuring a toddler at her northwest Iowa day care.

Sioux County prosecutors say Dianna Winder, of Maurice, was sentenced Monday. She also was given a suspended prison term of five years. A jury had found her guilty of felony child endangerment causing injury and misdemeanor assault causing injury.

The incident leading to the charges occurred on Nov. 11, when the 15-month-old boy's mother pick him up and noticed marks on his face. The mother says Winder said she didn't hit the boy.