Obama hangs out with billionaire Richard Branson, tries kitesurfing on vacation

In the spirit of friendly competition, billionaire Richard Branson invited former President Barack Obama to see who could learn faster — Branson the foilboard and Obama the kiteboard — while the pair were in the British Virgin Islands. They practiced over several days before competing to see who could stay on their board longer, Branson explained on Virgin.com.

 

