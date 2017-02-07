Man from Lebanon being indicted in Iowa gun-smuggling scheme

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- A man from Lebanon is being charged in a one-count Indictment with conspiring to violate the Arms Export Control Act and to ship, transport, and deal firearms without a license.

Fadi Yassine was arrested in connection with a scheme to smuggle guns purchased in Iowa to his country back in February.

Four Cedar Rapids residents with ties to Lebanon were sentenced to prison for their role in the conspiracy last year.

Investigators say that Yassine purchased guns in Lebanon that the Iowa residents had shipped there, and told one of the conspirators which guns to purchase. Yassine is also accused of giving one of the conspirators $30,000 cash to buy more guns.

Yassine will be arraigned on the Indictment in federal court in Cedar Rapids, on March 7, 2017 at 2:30 p.m.