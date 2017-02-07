Woman robbed after renting her apartment out for the Super Bowl - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Woman robbed after renting her apartment out for the Super Bowl

A Minnesota homeowner didn't expect to spend her Monday cleaning up from a wild Super Bowl party. 

That's because she didn't throw a party. She says her guests staying in her apartment through the website AirBnb, did. 

In surveillance video Heather Harnell says you can see several guest enter the home, when their agreement was only for two guests. 

After seeing the footage, Harnell's friend went to confront the guest, and kicked them out. Later on, the guests came back that night hauling out Harnell's new smart TV. She says they left behind trash, carpet burns, and leftover food. They took everything from bedding to dishes.

She hopes this ordeal will serve as a warning to those planning to rent their places when the Super Bowl comes to town for 2018.

