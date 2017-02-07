Waterloo Police investigate after man robs convenience store wit - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waterloo Police investigate after man robs convenience store with shotgun

Posted: Updated:
Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

Waterloo Police say a convenience store was robbed overnight by a man with a shotgun.

Police say the robbery happened at the Yesway store on Franklin St. a little before 1 a.m.

According to police, a man wearing all black and a dark bandana covering his face robbed the store with a shotgun. The man left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

Waterloo Police are in the process of looking at surveillance video from the store, as they continue to investigate the incident.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.