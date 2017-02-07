Waterloo Police investigate after man robs convenience store with shotgun

Waterloo Police say a convenience store was robbed overnight by a man with a shotgun.



Police say the robbery happened at the Yesway store on Franklin St. a little before 1 a.m.



According to police, a man wearing all black and a dark bandana covering his face robbed the store with a shotgun. The man left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.



Waterloo Police are in the process of looking at surveillance video from the store, as they continue to investigate the incident.