TRACKING: Warmer weather by Friday - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

TRACKING: Warmer weather by Friday

Posted: Updated:
Written by Eileen Loan, KWWL Storm Track 7 Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography

High pressure tracking through the KWWL viewing area will keep us mainly sunny today, but also cold. Highs will be in the teens and 20s with northwest winds eventually turning to the southwest. This will be the moment a warm front tracks into the state. Temperatures will likely be steady or rising much of the night with southerly winds becoming gusty. Gusts to 25 mph are possible tonight and tomorrow, but this will help us warm into the 40s for Friday afternoon!

We stay mild through the weekend with some rain and snow showers tracking through Saturday night into Sunday. Amounts look very light and temperatures won't suffer too much... we will go from the mid to upper 40s on Saturday to around 40 on Sunday with overnight lows in the low 30s.... all well above normal. Strong winds track in Sunday and we stay breezy for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s for the beginning of the week.

Stay up to date with the Storm Track 7 app (information here).

Check out the latest conditions at kwwl.com.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.