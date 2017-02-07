TRACKING: Warmer weather by Friday

Wondering what the weather will be like? Zoom into street level and see what it will look like as it passes over, including cloud cover or potential storms.

Want weather at your fingertips? On the go? Wherever you are? Get the free StormTRACK 7 app on your phone or tablet -- now with all new features!

Want weather at your fingertips? On the go? Wherever you are? Get the free StormTRACK 7 app on your phone or tablet -- now with all new features!

High pressure tracking through the KWWL viewing area will keep us mainly sunny today, but also cold. Highs will be in the teens and 20s with northwest winds eventually turning to the southwest. This will be the moment a warm front tracks into the state. Temperatures will likely be steady or rising much of the night with southerly winds becoming gusty. Gusts to 25 mph are possible tonight and tomorrow, but this will help us warm into the 40s for Friday afternoon!

We stay mild through the weekend with some rain and snow showers tracking through Saturday night into Sunday. Amounts look very light and temperatures won't suffer too much... we will go from the mid to upper 40s on Saturday to around 40 on Sunday with overnight lows in the low 30s.... all well above normal. Strong winds track in Sunday and we stay breezy for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s for the beginning of the week.

Stay up to date with the Storm Track 7 app (information here).

Check out the latest conditions at kwwl.com.