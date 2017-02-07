Foggy start to the day, then falling temperatures

Several school districts in eastern Iowa have delays this morning, and the fog could be a factor.



The StormTRACK 7 team is tracking any lingering fog throughout the rest of the morning, and then falling temperatures.



Here's the StormTRACK 7 Forecast:

Most of the rain is tracking out, although a few showers may linger. It is very mild... temps are in the mid 30s to mid 40s...well above our normal highs, but we will start to cool as the colder air to the northwest tracks our way.



The cold front has already turned the winds to the north in the western half of the state and you can see the winds are picking up... they will be strong this afternoon and we could see gusts to 30 mph into the evening. Most of the moisture from this system is to the east and north, but we will keep the fog, drizzle and a few rain showers today, but snow showers track in from the west with a very weak disturbance tracking mainly along and south of Highway 30 in Iowa. Most of us won't see much more than a few snowflakes, but some could get up to an inch of fluffy stuff.



Temps will be much colder... big range today with a lot of teens and 20s tomorrow. We will see steady or falling temps all day with drizzle, fog and a few showers mainly early and strong winds most of the day. A few snow showers tonight with breezy northwest winds keeping us cooler in the teens to low 20s. Not much warmer tomorrow with highs in the teens to 20s and northwest winds.... a few snow showers early then some clearing in the afternoon.



Cool again on Thursday with lows in the single digits and highs in the 20s. Warmer Friday, though, with strong winds warming us into the 40s for highs, teens for lows. Highs will stay in the low to mid 40s through the weekend with lows around 30. A few rain showers may track through on Saturday with a few snow showers Sunday. Best chance of rain/snow will be Saturday night. Strong winds return for Sunday and Monday.